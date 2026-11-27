Police ordered to pay NIS 28,000 to protester who was verbally abused during arrest
The Israel Police has been ordered to pay NIS 28,000 to a protester who was verbally abused by an officer during his arrest in July 2024, the Haaretz daily reports.
The protester, Itamar Elroi, was arrested during a demonstration calling for the release of the Gaza hostages. The officer who carried out the arrest was recorded calling him a “son of a whore” and threatening to “beat the hell out of you” and “rape your mother.”
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court noted in its decision that the police officers had “expressed their regret” for the incident during mediation with Elroi’s attorney, “and the parties all share the hope that such things won’t happen again in the future.”
Elroy said following the ruling that he hoped it would “send a message” to police officers in Israel: “Anyone who abuses their power to harm protesters and the public will pay out of pocket.”
Trump downplays China and Russia’s support to Iran
US President Donald Trump downplays the importance of Russia and China’s intelligence sharing with Iran, amid reports that Tehran’s allies have helped it target US military bases.
Trump, during a short press conference with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, notes that the Iran conflict had been discussed during his recent trilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
“My meeting with President Xi was an incredible meeting. I think that they’re very little involved with Iran. They could get involved, but involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them little information,” Trump says.
“We do the same thing, by the way. And you know, when they say that they may be spying on us, well, we spy on them too,” he adds.
Regarding Russia’s intelligence sharing, Trump says, “I don’t think they give very much.”
He says both countries want to see the conflict with Iran end, and “I think they’re helping me in that regard.”
Trump tells US service members victory over Iran is ‘at hand’
US President Donald Trump claims that a US victory over Iran is “at hand” on a Thanksgiving call with US service members.
“We have victory at hand. It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,” he says, according to a readout of the call with the US Army.
“We’re going to give them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,” Trump says of the Iranian leadership, but adds, “I’m not sure they’re going to take advantage of that.”
In a separate call with the US Navy, the president declares the blockade on Iran to be “the most successful blockade in naval history.”
In 1935, Rabbi Max Shorenstein left Denmark to pursue his lifelong dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv and teaching children to love animals. The Tel Aviv Zoo became one of the city’s greatest attractions, but envy, greed, and corruption drove Shorenstein from the paradise he created.
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