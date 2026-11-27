The Trump administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and prevented Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues to the group, 10 people familiar with the matter tell Reuters.

The previously unreported moves targeted two of OPEC’s five founding members, marking an unusually direct challenge to an organization President Donald Trump has long accused of keeping oil prices artificially high.

US officials were pushing for greater oil production and investment in both countries at the time, and some worried OPEC production limits could eventually constrain those ambitions, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The US pressure on Venezuela went far enough that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer, persuading the Trump administration not to press the issue further, two people familiar with the matter say.

In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving OPEC at a government meeting this summer after discussions with US officials who encouraged the idea, two people familiar with the matter say.

Iraq’s oil ministry pushed back, persuading al-Zaidi to keep Iraq in the group and consider seeking a higher production quota instead, the people say.

The United States has powerful leverage over both countries. The US controls Venezuela’s access to state funds following its January ouster of Nicolas Maduro, while Iraq’s oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a relic of the 2003 Iraq War.

The US State Department does not answer questions about whether it prevented Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership fee. But it confirms Washington has the power to decide on Venezuela’s use of state funds, now held in a US-controlled account set up after Maduro’s removal.

A US State Department official says it was possible that lower-level US officials had raised the question of leaving OPEC with Venezuela’s government earlier this year, but that “it has not been among the issues raised by high-level officials.”

The State Department’s conversations with Iraq, meanwhile, “have focused on improving energy infrastructure to increase production and transportation of energy, not OPEC,” the official says.

Representatives for OPEC and for the governments of Venezuela, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia do not respond to requests for comment.