Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
4 youths stabbed in Tel Aviv, police investigating
Four youths were stabbed in two separate incidents in Tel Aviv last night, causing light to moderate injuries, according to Hebrew media reports.
Police are investigating and have arrested a suspect in his 30s from the northern city of Nof Hagalil.
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