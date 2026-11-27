A 19-year-old woman was shot dead in Beersheba early Friday, with preliminary police assessments saying the victim was believed to be an Arab woman from the Ramle-Lod area.

Emergency medical personnel found her after emergency services were called at 3:15 a.m.

Magen David Adom medics said the woman was semi-conscious when they reached her and was suffering from penetrating wounds.

“When we arrived, we were led to a young woman lying on the road after being injured in a violent incident,” they said. “We provided her with initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in a serious and unstable condition.”

The victim was taken to Soroka Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

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Police said officers from the Beersheba station were dispatched to the scene, where they began collecting evidence and conducting searches for suspects in the shooting.

Police said they suspected the shooting was criminal, implying there was no suspicion of a terror motive.

The killing has come amid a surge of violent crime in Israel’s Arab community. Nearly 250 people have been murdered in Israel so far this year.

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Among the most recent victims were Haya Qasem, 32, who was killed in a car bombing in Tira that also wounded her two young children; 13-year-old Qusay al-Julani, who was shot dead on his way to school in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp; and Abed Bassoul, who was shot dead in a car in Reineh.

On Thursday, a young man was found shot dead inside a vehicle in Qalansawe in what police were investigating as a criminal killing.

The Abraham Initiatives said 2025 was the deadliest year on record for Israel’s Arab community, with 252 people killed in violent incidents. Arab citizens, who make up roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population, accounted for more than 80% of homicide victims that year.

Arab leaders have blamed police and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for the sharp rise in homicides, citing the small percentage of murders solved by law enforcement. Since Ben Gvir began overseeing the police as national security minister in 2023, the homicide rate in Arab society has doubled.