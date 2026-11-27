Four Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who participated in the October 7 onslaught and in the handover ceremony for Israeli hostages, were killed in Israeli strikes last week, the military announces.

One strike last Friday in the central Gaza Strip killed three members of Hamas’s military wing as they met to advance attacks, according to the military.

The IDF identifies one of the three as Yousef al-Aidi, a deputy commander of a cell in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who raided the army’s Sahaf army post on October 7, 2023. He later took part in the 2025 handover ceremony for hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy, according to the military.

The strike also killed Mustafa Hassan Oweini, a Hamas sniper operative, and Mahmoud Abu Hweishal, an anti-tank missile operative, the IDF says.

A separate strike last Friday in central Gaza killed Diab al-Rahman Radi, a Hamas cell commander, who the army says was also involved in funneling funds to the terror group.

All of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the terror group, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says.

צה"ל חיסל ארבעה מחבלי חמאס: בהם מחבל שפשט לישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר ולקח חלק ב'טקס' מסירתם של החטופים אלי שרעבי, אוהד בן עמי ואור לוי צה"ל תקף בסוף השבוע שעבר, במרכז רצועת עזה וחיסל שלושה מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, בעת שנפגשו לקדם מתווי טרור נגד אזרחי מדינת ישראל… pic.twitter.com/Jkq1QHpYQS — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 27, 2026