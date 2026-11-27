Allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scoff at reports that Mansour Abbas, chair of the Ra’am party, plans to publicly recognize Hamas as a terror group tomorrow, charging that the senior Arab politician will make the declaration solely in order to deceive Gadi Eisenkot and undermine the country.

Statements from Netanyahu’s Likud party as well as his top allies castigate Abbas as a danger to the country. In a statement, Defense Minister Israel Katz claims that Abbas’s strategy and that of Hamas are “completely identical.” Multiple politicians say that the statement will be an instance of “taqiyya,” a concept often cited by anti-Muslim activists alleging that Islam allows its adherents to lie in order to further their ends. Netanyahu cited the concept in a speech at the Knesset earlier this month.

“In a moment, the Israeli public will watch an empty performance by Mansour Abbas, written by the left-wing bloc,” Likud says in a statement, calling Abbas’s anticipated declaration “lip service.”

It claims that Abbas chairs an organization affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, which “stands for the principle that in order to defeat the infidels, you’re allowed to lie to them.”

“Now he will say anything in order to allow the left to race toward a destructive government dependent on him,” the statement says, referring to the anti-Netanyahu bloc led by centrist Gadi Eisenkot. The statement adds that an Eisenkot government will partner with parties that “want to destroy the state of Israel from the inside.”

In his statement, Katz says that Abbas joining the government would represent “the infiltration of the Muslim Brotherhood and Arab nationalist forces into the Israeli governmental system,” born of “jealousy and personal hatred toward Benjamin Netanyahu as an alternative to ideology and seeking the good of the state.”

Ra’am, which was a member of Israel’s governing coalition from 2021-22, is a historically Islamist party. Ahead of the election, Abbas declared that the party would separate from its religious leadership and embrace a civic identity, and added a Jewish lawmaker, Yoav Segalovitz, to its slate.

In his own statement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich invoked the “taqiyya” concept and wrote, “Abbas wants to enter the government in order to destroy Israel from the inside, and for that purpose, he will tell any lie they ask him to.”