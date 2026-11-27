The IDF says the Hezbollah terror group has been using civilian fishing boats for surveillance on Israeli military activity.

“Information obtained from the interrogation of military operatives active in the maritime border area reveals that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is using civilian fishing boats as cover for intelligence gathering,” the IDF says in a statement.

The IDF says that Hezbollah operatives aboard fishing boats head to the “maritime security area in southern Lebanon” to photograph and gather intelligence on Israeli Navy forces.

The military warns Lebanese fishermen operating in the area that “in light of IDF operational activity in the maritime domain and for your safety, we urge you to exercise extreme caution, avoid entering areas of troop activity, and maintain a safe distance from naval vessels operating in the region.”

“Hezbollah demonstrates once again that it exploits the maritime domain for terrorist purposes, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians,” the IDF says, adding that it is “monitoring activity in the maritime domain and will continue to operate to protect Israeli civilians and its forces from threats.”