A Saudi strike killed 11 people today in western Yemen, Houthi media says, a day after an attack by the Iran-backed group on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been regularly bombing areas controlled by the Houthis since the country’s civil war reignited over the summer.

In response, Houthi forces have been targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports and the financial district of the capital, Riyadh.

Saudi warplanes carried out a raid on a residential building in the city of Al-Turba in Taiz governorate, killing “11 citizens, most of them children,” the Houthis’ Saba news agency says, citing a local source.

The agency also reports strikes targeting fuel tanks in the Saada region, the movement’s birthplace and stronghold.