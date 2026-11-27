Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said US President Donald Trump calling Russia’s Vladimir Putin “my friend” was strange and akin to making the same comment about Adolf Hitler during World War Two.

In a Friday interview with the BBC, Zelensky said it was up to Trump what he said or posted, but he called it “strange” to call Putin a friend.

“He’s an aggressor … and a killer. He can’t be a friend,” he said, speaking in English.

“It’s the same that somebody say about Hitler during the Second World War that he’s a good friend. No, he’s not a friend.”

Zelensky was speaking a week after Trump embraced Putin as a “friend” at a summit in China. Days later, Trump posted a photo on his Truth Social platform of the pair shaking hands there and titled it “My Friend.”

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Trump’s relationship with Zelensky has long been uneasy, most memorably breaking down publicly in February 2025 when the US president rebuked him in the Oval Office.

Q: What do you feel like when you see Trump hugging Putin, calling him his friend? Zelensky: It's the same as somebody saying about Hitler during the Second World War that he's a good friend. Advertisement He is an aggressor and a killer. He can't be a friend. He just cannot be. pic.twitter.com/cXaquaWlVR — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 27, 2026

More recently, the pair have clashed as Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for high energy costs and threatened to cut off intelligence support, while Zelensky has said Trump’s position is encouraging Russia to continue attacks on Ukraine.

Asked in the BBC interview about the state of peace talks, Zelensky said Washington needed to take a firmer position.

“We need more progress,” he said.

“We need American position to be American position,” Zelensky added. “We don’t need signals from the United States, which we can get from Russia.”

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He argued that Washington should use its leverage to push Moscow, saying: “They have to pressure on the situation. Russia is the aggressor- that’s why they are mediators.”

“It’s not about comfortable talks; it’s about a strong country that can pressure,” Zelensky said to the BBC interviewer.

Zelensky’s comments came as heavy fighting continues between Russia and Ukraine. On November 21, a Russian strike on Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih killed a 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman and wounded 60 others, while Russian attacks also hit Kyiv and the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian drone attacks meanwhile wounded several people in Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Ukraine responds to every Russian strike absolutely justly. And I thank our Defense Forces of Ukraine for the accuracy of these responses. This week alone, we have achieved results in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm, and Tula… pic.twitter.com/TbrLJaUpUQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 27, 2026

In a post on X Friday, Zelensky said Ukraine had struck targets across a string of Russian regions during the week, including oil facilities, explosives-production sites, military airfields and aircraft.

“Ukraine responds to every Russian strike absolutely justly,” he wrote, thanking Ukrainian forces for the “accuracy” of the attacks.

He said Russia had been offered “numerous options for de-escalation and ending this war,” but had instead “chosen war,” adding: “Russia must end its war — it must choose peace.”