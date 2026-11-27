Hunger is expected to worsen in 16 countries over the next six months, with war-torn Sudan and Yemen among five nations facing the gravest risk, the United Nations’ food agencies warn.

The agencies point to conflict, soaring fuel costs linked to war in the Middle East and steep cuts in aid.

The Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program’s Hunger Hotspots report covers December through May 2026.

It places Sudan, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northern Nigeria at the highest level of concern. All five have appeared on the list repeatedly since 2022. The West Bank and Gaza were moved down one level following the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, though 67% of Gaza’s population still faces crisis-level hunger or worse, and the report warns that the gains are fragile.

In Yemen, the report says, hunger is likely to worsen as fighting between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthis, which resumed in July, spreads across multiple fronts.

No recent assessment exists for areas held by the Houthis, which have become harder for aid groups to reach as the conflict has intensified. The last nationwide projection, which ran through February, found 18.3 million people, more than half the population, in crisis or worse.

The Houthis are still detaining 73 UN staffers, including eight from the UN human rights office.

Yemen relies heavily on imported food and fuel, and the report warns that attacks on Red Sea shipping threaten that lifeline. Shipping is now disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Black Sea. Gulf fertilizer shipments remain largely halted.