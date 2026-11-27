The IDF announces the killing of six more terror operatives in strikes in the Gaza Strip this week, including three terrorists who took part in the October 7 onslaught.

According to the military, one strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Tuesday killed Akram Sabhi Hamdan Abu Taimah, a member of Hamas’s East Khan Younis Battalion, and Wajdi Sami Suleiman Abu Salah, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

Additional strikes in northern Gaza this week killed four more Hamas operatives.

Two of them, Muhammad Ali Muhammad Joda, a cell commander, and Hazem Hamouda, an elite Nukhba Force cell commander, infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7, the IDF says.

The other two are named by the military as Osama Ali Muhammad Joda, an engineering officer, and Khaled Zahar Khaled Abu Aoun, a Nukhba Force operative in the West Jabalia Battalion.

All of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire” that came into force in October 2025, the military says.

בשבוע האחרון ברצועת עזה: חיל-האוויר בהכוונת שב"כ חיסלו מספר מחבלים – בהם שלושה שפשטו לישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר חיל-האוויר בהכוונת שב"כ תקפו במרחב חאן יונס מוקדם יותר השבוע (ג'), וחיסלו את אכרם צבחי חמדאן אבו טעימה, מחבל בגדוד מזרחיות חאן יונס בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, ואת… pic.twitter.com/O2g9xnB43K — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 27, 2026