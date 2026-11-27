The agency that investigates internal police affairs has opened a probe after an Arab delivery worker was hospitalized following a car accident, arrested by police in the hospital, put in a holding cell, then returned to the hospital in critical condition, Haaretz reports.

The hospital, Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, also known as Ichilov, is also investigating the incident and says it “stands with the patient’s family.”

According to the report, Mohammad Mahajna, 21, was hospitalized at Ichilov following a car accident. Mahajna’s father says his son had a brain bleed and was put in the ICU, and began verbally abusing medical staff. The article does not say when the incident happened.

Police were called, and they arrested Mahajna and took him into custody, where he collapsed in a holding cell, according to a police source who spoke with Haaretz. The source added that police received release forms for Mahajna from the hospital, and did not interrogate him, but said that there was no need to call police to respond to the incident.

Mahajna’s father tells Haatetz that he rushed to the police station but was not allowed to see his son for hours. The family claims Mahajna was beaten in custody.

Mahajna was brought back to Ichilov after he collapsed, and underwent emergency surgery, the report says.

Israel Police tell Haaretz that the incident is being investigated by the Department of Internal Police Investigations, and that the force “cannot comment on the matter at this stage.”