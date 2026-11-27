Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Iran Guards say tanker hits mine near Strait of Hormuz
A tanker was hit by an explosion after striking a mine while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through what Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ navy calls an unauthorized route, the Guards say in a statement carried by the state broadcaster IRIB on Friday.
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