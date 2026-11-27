Costa Rica must urgently reconsider its ban on allowing entry to the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinians, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations says.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk “is deeply concerned by the denial of entry to Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory” yesterday, the UN rights office says, adding: “We call on the authorities to reconsider urgently, and to allow her entry.”