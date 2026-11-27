Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Trump says US backs Iraqi PM’s efforts to assert state authority
US President Donald Trump says the United States supports Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout the country, including stopping the smuggling of Iraqi oil.
“We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state,” Trump says in a Truth Social post.
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