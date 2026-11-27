Police suspect that the man who repeatedly rammed his car into people in the Arab city of Kafr Qasim last week, injuring eight, was motivated by racism, Haaretz reports, citing information released in court.

The incident, in which the driver rammed his vehicle into people four times, came less than a month after Israel’s October 27 election and an uptick in anti-Arab racism following the historic election returns won by Arab-led parties. Residents of Kafr Qasim connected the ramming to that racist rhetoric.

Police suspect the defendant, whose name is sealed by court order, aimed to kill or gravely injure his victims, according to the report.

His detention has been extended by five days.