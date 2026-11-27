Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Hamas says attempted assassination of its leader’s son is continuation of ‘criminal policy’
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas issues a statement addressing Israel’s overnight assassination attempt in Gaza targeting the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who reportedly survived. The statement does not name the son.
Hamas says the attempted assassination is a “continuation of an unprecedented criminal policy,” following the killing of another of al-Hayya’s sons, Azzam al-Hayya, in May 2026.
“The Zionist enemy will bear full responsibility for the consequences of its ongoing crimes against our people and its attempts to exploit the ceasefire,” the statement reads.
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