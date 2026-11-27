Hamas issues a statement addressing Israel’s overnight assassination attempt in Gaza targeting the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, who reportedly survived. The statement does not name the son.

Hamas says the attempted assassination is a “continuation of an unprecedented criminal policy,” following the killing of another of al-Hayya’s sons, Azzam al-Hayya, in May 2026.

“The Zionist enemy will bear full responsibility for the consequences of its ongoing crimes against our people and its attempts to exploit the ceasefire,” the statement reads.