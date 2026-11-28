Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warns Iraq not to become ‘tool of Trump’
Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, warns Iraq in a post on X not to become a “tool of Trump” after media reports that Iraq had closed several crossings following US efforts to blockade Iran’s land borders.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here