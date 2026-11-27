The Jewish driver behind a car ramming attack last week that wounded eight people in the Arab town of Kafr Qasim reportedly told police that he had been motivated by a hatred of Arabs.

Accordingly, authorities now believe that the suspect was driven by racism, effectively walking back the police’s initial insistence that the November 18 attack was not nationalistically motivated, Haaretz reported on Friday.

The Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court on Friday extended the suspect’s detention by five days, until Tuesday, and partially lifted a gag order on the investigation following a request by Haaretz.

Police suspect the driver, whose name is barred from publication by court order, intended to kill or gravely injure his victims, according to the report.

The suspect’s attorney said his client had a history of mental health problems and was in the midst of a serious mental health crisis.

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The driver reportedly tested positive for drugs after the incident but had no criminal record, according to Haaretz.

תיעוד ממצלמת אבטחה מהדריסה בכפר קאסם, הערב שימוש לפי סעיף 27א' לחוק זכויות יוצרים pic.twitter.com/qSWXMbjYeP Advertisement — הארץ חדשות (@haaretznewsvid) November 18, 2026

Citing a source familiar with the investigation, the outlet reported that the suspect told investigators, “I wanted to run over Arabs because they all supported and participated in October 7” — a reference to the 2023 Hamas-led onslaught in which Arab citizens were also killed and taken hostage.

The Shin Bet was briefly involved in the investigation and was informed of the suspect’s statements, but senior officials in the agency refused to pursue the case.

The agency would ordinarily have been expected to investigate whether the suspect was part of a broader effort to target Arab citizens or had ties to far-right activists. The investigation is instead being handled exclusively by the Central District Police’s investigations unit.

“The Shin Bet has changed course in its approach to incidents in which the victims are Arab citizens,” a law enforcement source told Haaretz.

The newspaper cited a similar case involving Bar-Ilan University professor Shahar Nevo, who was charged with plotting a terror attack against hundreds of Arabs. Despite evidence of a nationalist motive and attempts to recruit others, the Shin Bet reportedly handed the investigation over to police after brief questioning.

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The Shin Bet is headed by David Zini, a hardline Orthodox loyalist of Netanyahu, who reportedly speaks of Israel’s Arab minority as a potential threat from within. He unsuccessfully pushed for arresting and interrogating the heads of Israel’s Arab parties without a warrant and without any evidence, reportedly telling the attorney general that he would be able to come up with evidence after he questioned the politicians.

Zini has also reportedly curbed the department within his agency tasked with combating anti-Arab violence by Jewish and settler extremists. He pushed back on calls throughout the security establishment to place Jewish suspects in administrative detention, barring the controversial tool from being used against those who aren’t Palestinians or Arab Israelis.

The Kafr Qasim ramming came amid a sharp rise in anti-Arab rhetoric following Israel’s October 27 general election, in which Arab-led parties made historic gains, as well as a series of allegations of police brutality against Arab citizens.

Those results have significantly hampered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from holding onto power, but likely require his rivals to collaborate with the Arab parties in order to unseat him, leading the premier to launch an aggressive campaign against such cooperation, framing it as a national security threat.

Earlier Friday, the Adalah legal aid organization said it filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Police Investigations, accusing officers of assaulting two Arab brothers from Lod who were at the Bat Yam promenade with their wives last week.