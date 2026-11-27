UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns a drone attack blamed on Iran that killed two Italians in Kuwait, calling on “all parties to exercise restraint.”

The secretary-general expresses solidarity with Kuwait and offers his condolences to the families of the victims, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric says.

Two Italian technicians were killed in the attack yesterday, while a Pakistani national and a Kuwaiti were wounded.

Guterres is “deeply concerned by the continued escalation in the region” and calls on all parties to “refrain from any actions that could further undermine regional peace and security.”

“Renewed hostilities would have devastating consequences for the region and beyond,” his spokesman adds.

Iran’s military has denied that it was behind the deadly attack on Kuwait.