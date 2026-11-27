An Israeli businesswoman was arrested at Thailand’s Koh Samui International Airport over allegations that she provided false information to government officials, Thai media reports.

According to the Thai Examiner, Hila Suissa, 34, was detained shortly after landing in Thailand. She is also suspected of illegally acquiring land in the Southeast Asian nation, the report says.

Suissa reportedly denies the accusations.

The arrest comes as Thailand cracks down on foreign-owned businesses that use Thai proxies, with authorities also said to have detained an American restaurant owner earlier this month.