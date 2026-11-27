Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says a proposal is in the works that could allow the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to continue some of its operations after its nearly 50-year mandate expires at the end of the year.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Salam says France is preparing to introduce a UN Security Council resolution that would allow UNIFIL to continue clearing mines, escorting humanitarian convoys and monitoring violations during its drawdown period. US officials have indicated that Washington is “open to considering” such an arrangement, he says.

“This would not resolve the problem of so-called post-UNIFIL, but it will give us some extra time to agree on a new architecture in southern Lebanon,” Salam says, stressing that any replacement force would have to be endorsed by the Security Council.

While Beirut has insisted that its negotiations with Israel are separate from any US-Iran deal, Salam acknowledges that “the relation between the US and Iran directly affects the situation in Lebanon.”

“Lebanon is not an isolated island in the Mediterranean,” he says. “We are very much influenced by developments in the region. The whole region is in turmoil.”

Salam denies that talks between Lebanon and Israel have collapsed, saying that “formal negotiations were put on hold” because of last month’s Israeli election and uncertainty surrounding the composition of the next government.

He says it remains unclear how an Israeli government potentially headed by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot would differ in its approach to Lebanon from that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Salam says his government maintains open lines of communication with Hezbollah and Iran but will not “allow the future of the country to be contingent on Iran’s wishes.”

Hezbollah appears to be “more and more dependent on Iran” and continues to receive military and financial assistance from Tehran, he says.

“Definitely we are not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah,” Salam says. “But we will not succumb to the intimidation of Hezbollah.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.