Senior IDF officers are pushing to shift responsibility for combating settler violence in the West Bank to the Israel Police, arguing that it diverts military resources from thwarting Palestinian terrorism, despite a recent High Court of Justice ruling reaffirming the army’s ultimate responsibility for law enforcement in the territory, Haaretz reports.

Citing security sources, the newspaper says Binyamin Regional Brigade commander Col. Anan Fares and Samaria Regional Brigade commander Col. David Cohen have argued in closed-door discussions that diverting military resources to tackling attacks by Jewish extremists detracts from the IDF’s primary mission of thwarting Palestinian terrorism and undermines soldiers’ motivation.

Their position is reportedly shared by other senior officers in Central Command, which in at least one instance redirected Border Police forces assigned to combat Jewish nationalist crime to other security duties.

Police officials, meanwhile, insist that the military bears responsibility for maintaining order in the West Bank and argue that tackling settler violence should be a top priority given its regional and international repercussions, particularly for Israel’s relations with the United States.

Police representatives boycotted a recent meeting at the IDF General Staff after learning that the military was seeking to transfer responsibilities to them, the report says.

The dispute comes amid a surge in settler attacks against Palestinians and despite efforts to improve coordination between the IDF, police and Shin Bet through the establishment of a joint command.

“The army simply doesn’t want to deal with it and struggles to internalize the implications of nationalist crime — even when it happens right in front of their eyes,” a senior security official tells Haaretz.

In a ruling last week on a petition by Palestinian farmers in the Jordan Valley seeking protection from settler violence, the High Court reaffirmed that IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth bears ultimate responsibility for maintaining public order and enforcing the law in the West Bank, where police operate under military authority.

Responding to the report, the IDF tells Haaretz that all security and law enforcement bodies operate under Bluth’s authority “in full cooperation” and in accordance with an agreed division of responsibilities, declining to comment on closed-door discussions.