The British government department which administers pensions and welfare payments says that a “serious” cyber incident prompted it to take services offline but that so far no personal data has been found to be compromised.

“This is a serious cyber incident. The investigation into the causes is ongoing,” work and pensions minister McFadden tells UK media when asked if a malicious attack could be the cause.

Regular benefit and pension payments were continuing as normal, he says, adding that the department is working with the National Cyber Security Center and other government officials to get services back up and running as soon as possible.

“The most important message for the public at the moment is that there is no evidence that anyone’s personal details have been compromised,” he says.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham said earlier that there was no other evidence that a malicious actor had targeted any other government departments.

British companies and institutions have been increasingly hit by aggressive and regular cyber attacks in recent years, with some suffering months of disruption, including the British Library, a blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer MKS.L, the Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.