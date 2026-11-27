A delegation of top members from the new Palestinian technocratic committee tasked with replacing Hamas in Gaza has arrived in Japan for a series of meetings with top officials in Tokyo aimed at expanding the country’s support for the rebuilding of the Strip.

National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) chief commissioner Ali Shaath is joined by NCAG finance commissioner Bashir Al-Rayyes and Board of Peace senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

The NCAG delegation has met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and is participating in a three-day conference focused Gaza’s recovery.

The delegation also met with the president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Akihiko Tanaka, who expressed his agency’s readiness to contribute to recovery programs in Gaza, NCAG says in a statement.

Press Release NCAG Delegation Visits Tokyo to Strengthen Partnership with Japan on Early Recovery and Reconstruction A delegation from the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Dr. Ali Shaath, Chief Commissioner, with the presence of Dr. Bashir… pic.twitter.com/JCf7SpIKt3 — اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة – NCAG (@NCAG) November 27, 2026

The Times of Israel first reported on the delegation’s planned Japan trip last week, with officials explaining that the board is seeking new sources of support amid its stalled progress in rehabilitating the coastal enclave.

Mladenov was in Moscow earlier this week, meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and seeking additional political backing from the UN Security Council permanent member

The NCAG’s early recovery initiative features 66 projects it aims to implement in its first six months of operation. They cost roughly $2.45 billion, which the Board of Peace overseeing NCAG has yet to secure. NCAG has also been unable to enter Gaza as Israel blocks the board’s plan for disarming Hamas.