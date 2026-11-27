Turkey summons Georgia’s ambassador to protest over violence that broke out at a Europa League match in Batumi between Turkish side Besiktas and Israeli club Hapoel Beersheba, and pass on what it describes as evidence, a source at the Turkish Foreign Ministry says.

The source says Ankara has urged for the incident to be fully investigated and for the necessary legal proceedings to be taken against “those carrying out unnecessary force against our citizens and the perpetrators of the incident.”

Clashes between police and Turkish fans broke out yesterday when fans tried to unfurl a Palestinian flag in the stands. Israeli spectators were reportedly uninvolved in the violence.