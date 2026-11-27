B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett reiterates his preference for a unity government including Likud, with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot serving as first prime minister in a rotation premiership, but signals he is willing to pursue a “less desirable alternative” if such an arrangement proves impossible.

“If all the major Zionist forces in Israel can participate, that is far preferable,” Bennett says in a statement. “If that proves impossible, we will move forward with a less desirable alternative.”

Bennett has been pushing for a unity government with Likud, meeting one-on-one with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, and has expressed opposition to forming a government with the ultra-Orthodox or Arab parties.

Bennett and Eisenkot are set to meet Sunday after reportedly postponing a meeting scheduled for yesterday.

Earlier today, Eisenkot said he was working to reach a coalition agreement with B’Yachad “soon,” after inking agreements with fellow bloc partners the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu.