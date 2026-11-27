Rights groups say Iranian authorities arrested and tortured a journalist who warned of the imminent execution of two protesters by publishing an official notice ordering their hanging.

Mehdi Mahmoudian, who collaborated on the screenplay for Jafar Pahani’s Cannes-winning 2025 film “It Was Just An Accident”, was arrested on Wednesday after publishing the information on his Telegram channel earlier this week, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in separate statements.

The arrest comes as rights groups accuse the authorities of ramping up executions of political prisoners in the wake of January protests and the war against the United States and Israel.

Mahmoudian had posted an official note from the judiciary saying that Milad Armoun, 27, and Navid Najaran, 34, two protesters from the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement already sentenced to death were due to be hanged on Wednesday. It was not clear from where he had obtained the document and it could not be immediately verified.

Their execution was subsequently postponed, according to their lawyer, although IHR says they are still at risk of being hanged.

But Mahmoudian was arrested and “subjected to severe beatings and torture” at police headquarters which included being beaten across the face and having a plastic bag placed on his head to extract a confession, IHR says.

He was transferred to a hospital before being imprisoned in Tehran, it adds.

“By publicizing the imminent executions of Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran, Mehdi Mahmoudian helped halt the executions of these two protesters,” says IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says Mahmoudian told his family in a brief telephone call he had been transferred to Greater Tehran Prison and “that security forces had severely beaten him during his arrest, leaving visible injuries.”

RSF says that “had it not been for Mehdi Mahmoudian, the public would not have learnt that two political prisoners” were due to be executed.

“Journalism saves lives, and Mehdi Mahmoudian’s courage deserves to be celebrated. Instead, the journalist has been arrested, imprisoned and reportedly tortured by the very authorities he exposed,” says Jonathan Dagher, the head of RSF’s Middle East desk.

Mahmoudian, who has been repeatedly imprisoned for his work, was most recently arrested on January 31 and held for over a fortnight after co-signing a statement alongside Panahi and other figures condemning the deadly crackdown on the January protests that activists say left thousands dead.