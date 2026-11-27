Police raided a girls’ high school in East Jerusalem’s Wadi Joz neighborhood yesterday and presented a closure order issued by the Education Ministry, the Haaretz news site reports.

Police reportedly searched Al-Shabbat High School and said they uncovered “incitement materials,” including Palestinian flags and Palestinian Authority textbooks, with the findings subsequently handed over to the Education Ministry.

The closure order, issued on the grounds that the school operates without a license and in violation of the School Supervision Law, is set to take effect on December 22.

Sources in the education system tell Haaretz that other schools in Jerusalem lack the space and resources to absorb the students, who will likely be left without an educational framework or forced to seek schooling outside the city.