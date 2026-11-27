Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot says he intends to form a government within the eight days remaining in his mandate, signaling that he plans to meet the deadline without seeking an extension from President Isaac Herzog.

In a statement, Eisenkot accuses Likud of dragging out coalition talks to run down his mandate, split his bloc and force a repeat election. He says Likud has placed “the worst” unity-government option on the table: “the same government, the same partners, no change, no conscription law.”

“I do not intend to cooperate with such a charade,” he adds. Eisenkot says his door remains open if Likud is prepared for “serious negotiations and partnership that includes compromise,” but warns he is not seeking a government post at the expense of his principles.

“I intend to use the full mandate I was given and form a new government,” Eisenkot says. “Eight days remain. I intend to form a government in that time.”

By law, the president can grant a 14-day extension to the lawmaker tasked with forming a government.

Eisenkot pledges to keep working to expand any government he forms to include those seeking to return Israel “to the right track, toward stability and safe harbor.”