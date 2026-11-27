Kuwait’s foreign ministry says it summoned Iran’s ambassador over “continued Iranian attacks” after a drone attack killed two Italians yesterday, the first fatal strike in the Gulf state for months.

The ministry “summoned His Excellency Ambassador Mohammad Totonji, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Kuwait, and handed him a note of protest over the continued Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, most recently the drone attack that yesterday, Thursday, targeted a vital site in the country, killing two Italian nationals,” it writes on X.

Iranian armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi denied responsibility for the attack, state TV reported yesterday, adding that he said, “no military or offensive operations have been conducted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.”