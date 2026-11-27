The Democrats chairman Yair Golan touts his party’s agreement with Yashar, while warning coalition partners against pursuing a unity government with Likud that would keep Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power.

“I am pleased to announce that we have reached significant agreements with Yashar and [its chairman] Gadi Eisenkot,” Golan says in a statement. “Throughout the negotiations, we worked to build a genuine partnership, out of shared responsibility for Israel’s future.”

If a government is formed, The Democrats will receive four ministerial portfolios and chair key Knesset committees, including the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, which Golan says will be “a guardian of Israeli democracy.” The agreement also includes a commitment to repeal the judicial overhaul passed under Netanyahu.

“We promised to be the backbone of the change camp,” Golan says. “We stood by our principles, kept the camp together and proved that it is possible to reach agreements and build a partnership.”

“Not all the partners have joined the effort. Some are still considering a unity government with Likud, which would mean keeping Netanyahu in power,” he adds. “That is a danger to Israel’s future and a squandered opportunity for change that the public gave us.”

Golan’s remarks appear aimed at fellow Yashar bloc partner, B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, who said earlier today that he prefers a broad Zionist government with Likud but is willing to pursue “less desirable” alternatives if those negotiations fail.

B’Yachad is the only party in Eisenkot’s bloc that has yet to reach a coalition agreement with Yashar. Bennett reportedly postponed a meeting with Eisenkot scheduled for yesterday until Sunday, after Yashar’s team failed to present a detailed framework addressing the needs of military service members, which Bennett had demanded as a condition for advancing the talks.

The Democrats’ agreement followed a brief freeze in talks by Golan, who objected to Yashar’s ongoing negotiations with Likud over a possible unity government. Yashar and the Democrats announced their agreement yesterday, two days after Golan halted negotiations.