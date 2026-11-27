Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Report: 2 killed, several injured in separate Gaza strikes
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports one dead in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle near Jabalia in the Strip’s north.
Another strike a short while ago near Rafah in the Strip’s south killed one and injured several others, the reports say.
The IDF has not yet issued a comment on the strikes.
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