Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Iran’s Guards aerospace commander says enemy should expect action in air and at sea
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force commander Majid Mousavi says in a post on X that Iran’s enemies should expect action in the air and at sea.
Breaking the blockade of Iran is the country’s “firm mission and unwavering determination,” he says, a reference to the blockade imposed by the United States on Iranian ports.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here