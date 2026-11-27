The American military says it disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman yesterday after the crew tried to breach the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In a statement, the US Central Command says that following departure from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer bulk carrier tried to run the blockade, “despite multiple warnings.”

A US aircraft “launched precision munitions that struck the stern” of the vessel, CENTCOM says, adding that “the ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed.”

CENTCOM says that it “continues to strictly enforce the blockade,” and that so far, its forces have ” redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply.”

CENTCOM disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from Bandar Abbas. A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of… pic.twitter.com/uD2orCew6b — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 27, 2026