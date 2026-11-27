Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia condemn Houthi attacks in Mecca alliance meeting
Ministers from Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad today for a meeting on their mutual defense agreement and reiterated their condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s government says.
The three countries signed a joint defense agreement in Mecca in August amid concerns about the Iran war.
Following their meeting, they said they would continue working toward regional peace and stability, the Pakistan foreign ministry says in a statement.
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