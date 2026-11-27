Ministers from Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad today for a ​meeting on their ‌mutual defense agreement and reiterated their condemnation of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s government says.

The ​three countries signed a ​joint defense agreement in Mecca in ‌August ⁠amid concerns about the Iran war.

Following their meeting, they said they would continue working toward regional peace and stability, the Pakistan foreign ministry says in a statement.