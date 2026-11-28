Israeli and Turkish soccer fans clashed in an airport in Georgia after they were stranded due to inclement weather, Hebrew-language media reports.

It is unclear how the violence broke out, but the two sides were separated by Georgian police, reports say.

The incident came after the Thursday game between Israel’s Hapoel Beersheba and Turkey’s Besiktas was suspended after clashes in the stands between Turkish supporters and security staff.

The game was played in Batumi, Georgia, since Turkey has refused to host Israeli teams.

Reports indicated that Georgian police officers attempted to stop Besiktas fans from unfurling a Palestinian flag in the stands, sparking the clash.

According to Hebrew media reports, the several hundred Israeli fans in attendance were completely separate from the Turkish fans under heavy security and were not involved in the clashes.

עימות התפתח בשדה התעופה בבטומי בין אוהדי הפועל באר שבע לאוהדי בשיקטאש הטורקית. המשטרה הגיאורגית חצצה בין הצדדים@lianwildau pic.twitter.com/AQpHeY6OLb — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 28, 2026