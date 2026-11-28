Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Saudi Arabia says air defenses intercepted, destroyed Houthi cruise missile targeting Riyadh
Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki says air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile targeting the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.
This came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it launched an air operation yesterday against the rebels in Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeida on the Red Sea and Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia.
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