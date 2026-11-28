Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 28, 2026
Houthis report airstrikes in Yemen’s Sanaa, Red Sea port city Mokha
Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi says two women were among at least 15 people wounded in a strike in the Abu Shamla neighborhood in the capital Sanaa.
Al-Massirah satellite television reports damage to at least eight houses and three shops, while a gas station was also hit.
Al-Massirah also reports that strikes ignited a fire at a power plant in Mokha.
The Houthis blame Saudi Arabia for the strikes.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here