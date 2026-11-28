Houthi-run Health Ministry spokesman Anees al-Asbahi says two women were among at least 15 people wounded in a strike in the Abu Shamla neighborhood in the capital Sanaa.

Al-Massirah satellite television reports damage to at least eight houses and three shops, while a gas station was also hit.

Al-Massirah also reports that strikes ignited a fire at a power plant in Mokha.

The Houthis blame Saudi Arabia for the strikes.