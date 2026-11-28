Board of Peace senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov penned a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, warning that the US-controlled panel will be forced to hand back its mandate for overseeing the postwar recovery of Gaza if the premier doesn’t start making good on his commitments under the ceasefire agreement inked last year, an Israeli official and two sources familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel.

In the letter sent on Tuesday, Mladenov made clear that the US-controlled panel isn’t asking Netanyahu to make additional concessions regarding Gaza — just to fulfill the terms of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza war and the October 2025 ceasefire deal, the three sources said, stressing that Netanyahu already approved them both.

Those commitments include meeting benchmarks for humanitarian aid in Gaza and allowing the operationalization of governing and security bodies tasked with replacing Hamas in administering the Strip.

The Board of Peace established a Palestinian technocratic government, fielded applications for several thousand Palestinian recruits and trained hundreds of Moroccan soldiers to serve in its International Stabilization Force.

But the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has yet to enter the Strip, the police force has yet to begin training in Egypt, and the ISF has yet to deploy in the enclave.

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The Netanyahu government has refused to sign off on the necessary approvals for these bodies to commence their work.

Earlier in the year, it was Hamas that was inhibiting the Board of Peace from implementing Trump’s 20-point plan. The terror group dragged its feet in negotiations on handing over its weapons, but finally agreed to the board’s disarmament roadmap on July 30.

But Israel went on to reject the proposal over its gradual framework and has prevented the enactment of the bodies meant to facilitate the weapons handover.

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For months, the board refrained from aggressively leaning on Israel, recognizing that Netanyahu was unlikely to take steps that his political rivals could frame as weakness during an election campaign. But the October 27 vote passed, and even though it did not produce a conclusive result, the Board of Peace has signaled it is done waiting.

It has begun intensifying its public campaign against Netanyahu, with several Board of Peace officials sounding off against Netanyahu in media interviews.

Board of Peace architect Jared Kushner warned this week that Israel is heading toward “global-pariah status” if it doesn’t shift its approach to Gaza.

The board’s senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum warned that continued Israeli blocking of the 20-point plan will lead the US-led panel to hand back its mandate for overseeing Gaza’s postwar management, leaving Israel, Hamas, the UN, the Palestinian Authority or a combination of some or all of them responsible for providing for the Strip’s two million inhabitants.

Mladenov’s message to Netanyahu in his Tuesday letter was largely the same as the one voiced by Gruenbaum, the three sources said.

The UN Security Council voted in November 2025 to endorse Trump’s 20-point plan and to grant the Board of Peace a mandate to oversee Gaza postwar transition until the end of 2027.

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But Mladenov threatened to hand back that mandate earlier if Israel continued blocking the board from advancing its Gaza recovery plan, though no specific deadline was given, the three sources said.

In the days since it was sent, the Board has seen signs that Netanyahu is willing to change his approach, the sources added.

The premier went on to hold a phone call with Kushner, informing him that Israel would begin acting to implement the 20-point plan, according to the Israeli official.

On Sunday, the security cabinet will convene to approve a series of steps relating to Gaza, including ones allowing for the deployment of the ISF, Channel 12 reported.

Israel is aiming to demonstrate progress before Mladenov briefs the UN Security Council on Monday, the Israeli official said.

Meanwhile, the IDF has intensified its strikes on Hamas leaders and alleged participants in the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

Such strikes, if they do not target individuals posing an imminent threat to troops, violate the ceasefire. US officials do not believe that has been the case in all instances, one of the sources said, lamenting the rising civilian toll.

The source familiar with the discussions between Israel and the Board of Peace asserted that the continued strikes risk upending the disarmament effort by leading Hamas to conclude that its members will be killed regardless of whether or not they hand over their weapons.