The former Iran country co-ordinator at UK Amnesty International says the rights organization became so focused on Palestinian matters that other issues fell by the wayside.

Sara Saei Joeghan, who arrived in the UK from Iran as a refugee in 2015, says she joined the organization because it was well-respected.

“I wanted to help people back at home; I didn’t want to just leave them behind. So one of the first things I did when I got off that plane was join Amnesty,” she tells the UK’s The Times. “In Iran, Amnesty International is very respected. It’s something people trust. They think it makes a difference. We don’t have a voice and we believe that Amnesty is bringing our voice to the world.”

However, she says that the organization began platforming individuals who were supporters of the Islamic Republic’s regime.

She says that a 2025 event to discuss the persecution of religious minorities in Iran was refocused to Palestinian issues.

“While both countries are in the same region, their issues are vastly different. It should be possible at Amnesty to talk about repression and other issues facing the Iranian people — there are many events and opportunities focused on Gaza,” she says. “By combining Iranian and Palestinian issues, the focus on the serious human rights abuses occurring in Iran is diluted. As an Iranian I strongly felt that our issues should be treated with the attention and respect they deserve.”

Joeghan points to the “No to Gaza” movement in Iran which campaigns against Tehran’s involvement and funding of terror groups.

“An Iran Amnesty country co-ordinator saying they are organizing an Iran event, but in fact using it to campaign for Palestine, only serves to distract from the real human rights abuses happening in Iran,” she says.

Joeghan also says Amnesty says a screening of a documentary on the 2022 shooting of Iranian protesters was nixed for being political.

“I was astounded,” Joegahn says, “given the political nature of the other events they were condoning. If it’s against Trump or Israel it’s OK, but they don’t like it when it’s against the Iranian regime.”

In response, Amnesty tells the newspaper that it is impartial, with an “unequivocal” commitment to human rights in Iran.