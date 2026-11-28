The United Nations’ refugee agency says it is seeking a much-reduced $7.1 billion to protect stateless people and respond to emergencies in 2027.
UNHCR chief Barham Salih warned last month that his agency was being “asked to do the impossible,” over-stretched by a huge funding shortfall and near record-high population displacements around the world.
UNHCR’s 2026 appeal targeted $8.5 billion — of which only $2.9 billion has been raised to date.
“The appeal comes amid immense humanitarian needs and an exceptionally difficult funding environment. As a result, UNHCR’s 2027 budget prioritises the most urgent needs,” the agency says.
If fully funded, UNHCR would use the money next year to provide protection services for 13.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and 6.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs).
“We also aim to provide financial assistance to 3.9 million refugees and two million IDPs, and shelter and housing assistance for 1.8 million refugees and 850,000 IDPs,” the agency says.
Some 117.8 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced from their homes at the end of 2025, according to UNHCR — down slightly from 2024’s record 123.2 million.
Of those 117.8 million, 35.6 million were refugees under UNHCR’s mandate, with two-thirds coming from Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela.
Despite those elevated numbers, the agency has had to slash its workforce due to budget cuts.
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