SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, who was denied entry into Costa Rica over links to terrorism, says she would leave the country today.

“Second night in the airport. Guarded by security at every step. Unconfortable (sic) chairs. Noise. Bright light. Counting the hours till my flight tomorrow,” she writes on X.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.