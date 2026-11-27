Ukraine has for the first time used a laser weapon to shoot down a Russian jet-powered drone, its state-backed defense group Brave1 tells AFP.

Earlier this week, Serhiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, published footage showing a target crashing in a fireball, saying a Russian Geran jet drone had been shot down by a laser system for the “first time.”

“Footage recently emerged online showing a Ukrainian laser system being used in combat to intercept an enemy jet-powered drone,” Brave1 says.

The weapon was developed by a recipient of a Brave1 grant and operated by a private air defense team, it adds.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov: A Russian jet-powered Shahed was downed by a Ukrainian laser air defense system. A first in history. pic.twitter.com/tJTZVjNOJo — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 25, 2026

But Brave1 cautions that “a first successful interception does not mean the technology is ready for mass deployment.”

“Laser air defense remains an experimental technology,” it says, adding that at least seven teams in Ukraine were currently working on laser weapons.

Zelensky’s adviser Beskrestnov said the system, known as Blysk and developed by Carmine Sky, was protecting critical infrastructure during the interception.

Ukraine has faced near-daily barrages of Russian drones and missiles throughout the war.

In recent months, Moscow has increasingly deployed jet drones, which are faster and harder to bring down than earlier models.

According to Brave1, laser weapons have been in development since the 1970s but are operational in only a handful of countries. Successful combat shoot-downs of airborne targets with the technology are still rare.

Israel has also deployed one of its own Iron Beam laser air-defense systems, though it has seen limited use and has not been declared operational within the IDF. A senior officer said in May that its coverage was partial and that a wider, more complete laser-defense array would take time.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.