Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to announce that he is willing to serve as the second prime minister in a rotation with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Channel 13 reports, citing officials in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The officials say there are divided opinions within Netanyahu’s circle about the move.

Meanwhile, Eisenkot remains highly skeptical of Netanyahu’s offers and is continuing to prepare to swear in a government next week, the report says.

Eisenkot has reportedly pledged to his coalition partners, Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, that he will not form a unity government with Netanyahu without their approval.

Senior figures in Eisenkot’s bloc tell Channel 13 that B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett, who has publicly pushed for a unity government with Likud, intends to vote against an Eisenkot-led government if it is formed before talks with Netanyahu have been exhausted.

Bennett said earlier today that he is willing to pursue other “less desirable” alternatives should coalition negotiations with Likud fail.