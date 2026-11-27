Images of Kinder chocolates bearing Hebrew inscriptions on their packaging, shared online in recent days, have sparked controversy in Lebanon, where the import and sale of Israeli products are prohibited, Lebanese media reports.

The products, reportedly seen at a Charcutier Aoun supermarket east of Beirut, were made in Italy by Ferrero and intended for the Israeli market, according to their labels. The packaging also lists an Israeli importer. However, their route into Lebanon has not been established.

A source at the Economy Ministry tells Lebanon’s L’Orient Today news outlet that Hebrew writing alone does not constitute a violation if the product is not Israeli-made.

The Lebanese daily An-Nahar reports that the chocolates were brought into Lebanon by a merchant in the country’s north, rather than through the brand’s authorized distributor.

مواطن يوثّق كتابات بالعبرية على منتجات «Kinder» داخل أحد السوبرماركت في سنّ الفيل. pic.twitter.com/2l68Pn9zNJ — bintjbeil.org (@bintjbeilnews) November 27, 2026