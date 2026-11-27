IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has again urged Defense Minister Israel Katz to authorize administrative detention for Jewish extremists suspected of attacks in the West Bank, but Katz rejected the request, Hebrew media reports.

Zamir told Katz in a security consultation yesterday that additional steps were needed amid a rise in settler attacks, and called for administrative detention and restraining orders against perpetrators, the Kan public broadcaster reports. Some of the orders are awaiting Shin Bet approval, the report says.

Channel 12 says 70 people suspected of involvement in such attacks have been arrested in recent weeks, but all were released by Israeli courts without indictments being filed.

Katz has argued that settler violence should be handled by police rather than the military.

In late 2024, Katz ended the use of administrative detention orders against Jewish suspects, a draconian tool that allows for a suspect to be held without charge. However, Katz has authorized and boasted of using such orders against Palestinian terror suspects and Arab Israeli citizens who have alleged ties to terror groups.