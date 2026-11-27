The security cabinet is set to convene Sunday to discuss implementing measures from US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which has long been stalled, Channel 12 reports.

Ministers will discuss an updated draft resolution reflecting understandings reached during a conversation earlier this week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The security cabinet meeting comes ahead of Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov’s Monday briefing to the UN Security Council, during which he is seeking to present progress in the US-controlled panel’s efforts to disarm Hamas. The terror group approved the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan on July 30, but it has stalled since due to Israeli refusal to operationalize the governing and security bodies that are necessary for disarming Hamas and replacing its administration.

Israel has pushed back on the disarmament plan’s gradual framework, but hasn’t offered an alternative other than a resumption of military operations, which did not succeed in dismantling the terror group after three years of war.

US and Board of Peace officials have accused the Netanyahu government of blocking their efforts due to purely political considerations during and in the immediate aftermath of the October 27 election.

Channel 12 says the measures that the security cabinet is slated to approve include construction of facilities to house troops from the International Stabilization Force, tasked with helping secure the postwar Gaza Strip.

The force is aiming to deploy to Gaza in January, taking up positions along parts of the so-called Yellow Line. Its troops would not engage Hamas militarily but would be tasked with assisting in the collection of weapons surrendered by the terror group, the report says.

The next stage would see the launch of a pilot project dubbed “Green Rafah,” establishing humanitarian zones outside Hamas control to which Gazan civilians could relocate.

The Trump administration and the Board of Peace have reportedly conveyed to Israel that if Hamas doesn’t uphold its commitment to disarm, Israel will receive international legitimacy to address the matter itself through military means.