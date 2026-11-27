Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot has pledged to coalition partners Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan that he will not move forward with a unity government with Likud without their consent, Channel 12 reports.

Eisenkot reportedly told Liberman and Golan that they would make the decision together. Both party leaders have signed coalition agreements with Yashar and have ruled out sitting in a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett still supports forming a unity government with Likud, but signaled a willingness to pursue alternatives if talks fail earlier today.

A senior figure in the Eisenkot-led bloc tells Channel 12 that Netanyahu remains committed to his ultra-Orthodox allies, undermining Bennett’s argument that a unity government would better address the burden on military reservists.

“At every meeting, Netanyahu’s offer of a unity government has included the ultra-Orthodox, with an agreed-upon draft law,” the official says.

“Presenting unity as a solution to the reservists’ problem is wrong. In a government with Likud, we’d get both exemptions for the ultra-Orthodox and Netanyahu.”