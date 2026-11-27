Ra’am pledges to back a government led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot for its full four-year term, including on sensitive security matters, as the Arab-majority party seeks ministerial posts and major investment in Arab communities, Channel 12 reports.

Party leader Mansour Abbas has reportedly told leaders in the Eisenkot-led bloc that Ra’am will provide “full coalition discipline,” signaling its lawmakers will not oppose government decisions on security matters, including West Bank regulations.

The right-wing bloc has often argued that Arab parties could endanger Israel’s security or oppose key security decisions if included in a government.

According to Channel 12, Ra’am is seeking cabinet positions for Abbas and party No. 2 MK Yoav Segalovitz, a comprehensive plan to combat crime in Arab society, and a five-year development plan for Arab towns and mixed cities, with a budget of tens of billions of shekels. It also wants a national project to regulate construction, particularly in Arab communities in the Negev.

Ra’am is willing to see some of its demands implemented gradually after a government is sworn in, provided Eisenkot commits to them, Channel 12 reports. The party is not expected to join the initial formation of the government, but Eisenkot has said he would seek to expand it afterward.

The reports come as Abbas is set to publicly recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization in a Channel 12 interview set to air tomorrow evening.

Ra’am is arranging private security for Abbas amid a rise in threats against him ahead of his expected public condemnation of Hamas, Channel 12 reports.